Apparent Next-Gen Toyota Lineup Leak: Turbo 86, New 4Runner, Hybrid Sienna
And not to mention a twin-turbo V-8 Lexus LC F and an all-new Tundra pickup.
Toyota and Lexus' lineups will look very different in just a few short years if a new leak is to be believed. Citing a recent dealer conference, allcarnews on Instagram has provided a pretty detailed outline of the Japanese automakers' product plans from now until around 2024 with the highlights being an all-new, more powerful 86, a turbocharged Lexus LC F, and a thorough, overdue revamp of Toyota's body-on-frame truck portfolio.
It's important to note that the leaks have not been confirmed and should definitely be treated as rumors. However, an internal presentation slide that's circulated car internet (that looks decently official) seems to be the source for this intel—along with many other reports we've covered along the way. When we showed it to Toyota to ask whether it was in any way legit, a company spokesperson told The Drive in an email, "I don't recognize that slide and can't vouch for its validity."
Real or not, there's quite a lot to unpack so let's jump in:
- A new Sienna minivan and unnamed crossover are coming this fall. This crossover may mark the return of the Venza name. Both will be hybrid-only
- The already-confirmed "GR86" sports car will continue to share an all-new platform with the next-gen Subaru BRZ and feature a 255-hp turbocharged engine, a more plush interior, rear-wheel drive, and debut July 2021
- 2021 will also see the launch of a new "Corolla Crossover"
- The Camry will receive a mid-cycle refresh in 2021 before being completely redesigned in 2024
- The Avalon will be refreshed in 2022
- An all-new Tundra pickup will drop in the fourth quarter of 2021 and sit on a TNGA-F platform, forming the basis for new 4Runners and Sequoias due in 2022. None of these trucks will be available with a V-8. Instead, a twin-turbo hybrid V-6 will be the top engine option
- New Tacoma is coming in 2024
- Lexus will no longer offer any V-8 engines for less than $90,000. It will, however, sell you one in the twin-turbo V-8 LC F slated for 2022
- A new IS is coming in 2021. Previous reports have pegged this to get the same BMW straight-six found in the Supra
- The LS and ES sedans will both get refreshed in 2022
- The GS will be discontinued and replaced with a Lexus version of Toyota's new rear-wheel-drive Mirai hydrogen-electric car
- New versions of the RX, NX, and GX will all arrive for 2023 with the new NX featuring a massive 14-inch touchscreen
- The Lexus LX and Toyota Land Cruiser will both move further apart in terms of market positioning, with the new 2022 LX becoming an "insane," twin-turbo, hybrid V-6 Bentley Bentayga rival and the Land Cruiser becoming a "stripped-out off-roader" made for hardcore outdoor folks with little in the way of luxury
While it's probably prudent to take all of this in will a healthy dose of skepticism, there honestly isn't much here that raises any red flags or doesn't line up with something we already heard or had confirmed. The refresh timelines are appropriate, the LC F's been spied, and Toyota's been aching for some new trucks for years now. Also, a "Corolla Crossover?" Of course, a Corolla Crossover is happening.
h/t: Jalopnik
