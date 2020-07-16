2021 Ford Bronco Hybrid? Apparent Gauge Cluster Leak Hints at Electrified Power

Electrified Ford Broncos are coming—that much has been known since May of 2019. It was then that Ford CEO Jim Hackett told investors the company is "adding hybrid electrics to high-volume, profitable vehicles like Explorer, and the new exciting Bronco." Hackett's statement is seemingly bolstered by a possible leak of the 2021 Bronco's gauge cluster, showing graphics that would have no place on a purely internal-combustion vehicle.

Spotted in a video uploaded by Input with unconfirmed origins, seemingly created by Ford or one of its collaborators, the "EV Coaching" option is clearly modeled on the regenerative braking dials seen commonly in electric vehicles (EVs). Used to maximize regenerative braking, such a dial has no purpose beyond novelty in a purely internal combustion-powered Bronco, though per the Hackett quote above, the Bronco won't be gas-only for long.