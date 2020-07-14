A Jeep Wrangler Plug-In Hybrid Quietly Showed Up Before the Big Bronco Reveal

Yesterday was Ford's big day, and the Bronco's biggest rival, Jeep, did everything it could to spoil the party. First, it released a concept for a V8-powered Wrangler that reports indicate is headed to production, and whose hype video showed it scaring off horses—a not-so-subtle jab at Ford. Then, on launch day itself, Jeep announced it will soon go somewhere else Ford can't quite yet follow: down the route of electrification with the Wrangler.

Jeep specifically refers to the 4xe model as "electrified," which, while encompassing everything from mild hybridization to full electric drive, is in this case tipped to mean plug-in hybrid (PHEV) power. This will give the Wrangler 4xe and its smaller Compass and Renegade 4xe companion models the flexibility to drive on both an internal combustion engine and—for short distances—purely electric power.