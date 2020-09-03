2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: 50 MPGe, 25 Miles of Electric Range, and Plenty of Low-End Torque

Drawing juice from a 400-volt, 17.3-kWh, 96-cell lithium-ion battery placed underneath the second row of seats, the plug-in Wrangler is good for 25 miles of electric-only range and the regular gas-car equivalent of around 50 miles per gallon. Its electric charge port is located at the bottom of the driver's side A-pillar and has LEDs to indicate charge status.

Naturally, Jeep ensures that all of the Wrangler 4xe's electrical components are sealed and waterproof, allowing it to ford up to 30 inches of water.

Speaking of its off-road chops, it doesn't sound like incorporating electrics into the powertrain has hurt the Wrangler one bit in the rock-crawling department. In fact, Jeep says the 4xe's low-end electric torque actually ups the Wrangler's off-road game in addition to improving off-the-line on-road acceleration. Not that we foresee many owners racing this thing between the lights, but there ya go.

Exploring the wilderness with the open-air Wrangler in relative electric silence does sound neat, though.