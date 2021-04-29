Jeep Rolls Out Factory Lift Kit for Plug-In Hybrid Wrangler 4xe

Jeep's parent company, Stellantis, knows this bit of info about Jeepers, which is probably why it announced an "industry-first" today: a suspension lift kit for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). Yes, just like its non-electrified siblings, the Wrangler 4xe is getting a factory-backed boost in ride height.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the first-ever electrified version of the iconic American off-roader, and that comes with a little baggage. Some are skeptical of an electrified Jeep, of course, while others are perfectly fine with it, but there is one thing all Jeep owners can agree on: accessories. More specifically, lift kits.

The kit, as you can see above, is not just some blue-painted bricks to mount above your coil springs—painted blue because it's a hybrid, of course. Oh no, it's a slew of new parts for your Wrangler that does the job of lifting the vehicle two whole inches the right way. Included in the kit are four new springs, shocks from FOX, new swaybar end-links, new lower control arms, bump stops, and all of the fasteners you need, of course.

All of this stuff comes in that fancy wooden box pictured above, which is actually a good idea. Seeing as the 4xe is purported to be the most eco-friendly Jeep ever, it's smart to make the box reusable, not something the customer will just throw away. Also, this lift kit is $1,674, so the fact that it comes in a nice box is appropriate.

You can purchase the kit on the Mopar website if you want one, and to be clear, it's the same as any other lift kit for a new JL Wrangler. There are no blue springs or anything that set this kit apart from others already available, and there are a lot already available. The cheaper route would be to add a lift from an aftermarket company, but if you want to be safe and stick with your warranty, this is the one to get.

