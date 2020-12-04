2022 Ford Bronco Warthog Spy Shot Reveals Same Fox Shocks as Raptor Pickup

Little is known about Ford's high-performance Bronco-Raptor mashup: the Warthog. What we do know—or have an idea about—is that the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine will most likely remain the same but get tuned for more power, that the tires will be bigger than in the regular Bronco, and that the exterior will definitely be much more aggressive-looking. But what about the suspension? Well, now we have an idea.

Thanks to a missing piece of camouflage—previously seen with “Warthog Shock Cover” scribbled on it—we now know that Ford plans to install the same Fox Racing Live Valve shocks it puts on the F-150 Raptor pickup onto the Bronco Warthog.

This is an important development in revealing this new truck's identity, as its massive 37-inch tires were doing most of the talking before. Now, with the knowledge that the truck has the same dampers as the Raptor, we know that it's definitely the hardcore machine we've all been waiting for. And that hardware, as if we needed to tell you, is no joke.