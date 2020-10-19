See the Ford Bronco Warthog Prototype and Its 37-Inch Tires in Motion

Ford has been uncharacteristically open about its testing of the hotted-up Bronco variant to this point. Normally, there'd be no word from the manufacturer confirming or denying an unannounced future model; that's not the case here, though. The Blue Oval tweeted out photos of the supposed Bronco Warthog testing on 37-inch tires and test mules have been spotted on public roads, giving an even closer look at the high-performance off-roader.

The prototype-hunting crew at TFL Car came across a small fleet of Bronco Warthogs testing outside Denver last week, all in four-door guise. They were completely clad in camo, of course, but it's impossible to hide attributes like the 4x4's incredibly wide stance. Compared to the normal Bronco, or even those with the optional Sasquatch Package, these test mules were undeniably taller, too.