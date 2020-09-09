Here's the Amped-Up Ford Bronco Raptor Out Testing In the Wild

The wheel arches are wider on this tester to accommodate the athletic track that's sure to make the supposed Bronco Raptor even better off-road. We've already seen bone-stock, non-Sasquatch rigs get beat to hell on the Rubicon Trail and multiple Moab obstacles, so you can imagine how well this thing will perform when properly set up. A high-output powertrain could also help matters.

Will this rig finally give the people what they want in the form of a Coyote V8-powered Bronco? It's hard to say, but the definitive answer is...maybe. Remember that the Bronco rides on a modified version of the current-gen Ranger pickup platform, which was never intended to host a V8. It's theoretically possible that the Bronco Raptor could support the extra heft to become a brash and obnoxiously loud off-roader, but it's more likely that a tuned EcoBoost offering is on the way.

It's doubtful that the Bronco's 2.3-liter EcoBoost four will be an option on the Raptor variant. Therefore, the seven-speed manual transmission is probably out, too. We've learned to make do with automatics and, realistically, cars and trucks are faster that way—it's just that old habits die hard and by golly, it's fun to change your own gears.