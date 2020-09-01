2021 Ford F-150 Raptor to Offer Both V6 Hybrid and V8 Engine Options: Report

PowerBoost on the non-performance F-150 hybrid is more or less the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with a 47-horsepower electric motor bolted to the side. No official power figures have been published, but the outlet's napkin math suggests that boost applied to a 2020 Raptor would escalate power to at least 497 horse, and leaving it just south of 500 seems like something Ford wouldn't do.

Horsepower far in excess of 500, however, seems unlikely. While TFL points out that the Lincoln Navigator hybrid generates 494 horse and 630 pound-feet of torque from a smaller, 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, said Lincoln is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and Ford isn't currently expected to produce the 2021-plus F-150 with such a powertrain.

Instead, the new F-series will be available with traditional internal combustion engines, the aforementioned PowerBoost hybrid V6 option, and a fully electric model as soon as next year. While no rumors of a performance variant of the electric F-150 have yet reached our ears, it'd present Ford a golden opportunity to revive the Lightning nameplate, no?

We reached out to Ford for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

