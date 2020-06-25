Hybrid 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Targets 700-Mile Range, 12,000-Pound Tow Rating

America's favorite vehicle is indisputably the Ford F-150, and when Ford reveals a revamped version of its bestselling pickup like it did today, the entire world stops to stare. And the world has extra reason to gawk this time around because the 2021 F-150 has changed more substantially than any model prior. It'll have interior and tailgate workstations, a wirelessly updated new Sync 4 infotainment system that speaks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto alike, and late next year, the ability to drive hands-free on over 100,000 miles of American highways. But most importantly, the F-150 will, at last, be available with a hybrid powertrain, one which Ford says should offer "the most torque and horsepower of any light-duty full-size pickup."

Potentially fulfilling that promise will be Ford's new PowerBoost drivetrain, which is more or less the proven 3.5-liter, twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 with a 47-horsepower electric motor grafted on. It deploys power from a 1.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery embedded between the frame rails near the rear axle, which is in turn recharged under regenerative braking. Their combined power (which Ford hasn't yet disclosed) travels through a 10-speed automatic transmission to either the rear wheels or, via an electronically actuated transfer case, all four.