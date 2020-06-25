Hybrid 2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Targets 700-Mile Range, 12,000-Pound Tow Rating

The Pro Power Onboard generator can also supply juice for the mother of all tailgate setups, or a complete mobile workshop.

By James Gilboy
The only full hybrid in the segment, available PowerBoost provides targeted best-in-class horsepower and torque, a targeted EPA-estimated range of approximately over 700 miles on a single tank of gas and at least 12,000 pounds of maximum available towing capacity. It’s available across the lineup from XL to Limited.
Ford Motor Co.
America's favorite vehicle is indisputably the Ford F-150, and when Ford reveals a revamped version of its bestselling pickup like it did today, the entire world stops to stare. And the world has extra reason to gawk this time around because the 2021 F-150 has changed more substantially than any model prior. It'll have interior and tailgate workstations, a wirelessly updated new Sync 4 infotainment system that speaks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto alike, and late next year, the ability to drive hands-free on over 100,000 miles of American highways. But most importantly, the F-150 will, at last, be available with a hybrid powertrain, one which Ford says should offer "the most torque and horsepower of any light-duty full-size pickup."

Potentially fulfilling that promise will be Ford's new PowerBoost drivetrain, which is more or less the proven 3.5-liter, twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 with a 47-horsepower electric motor grafted on. It deploys power from a 1.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery embedded between the frame rails near the rear axle, which is in turn recharged under regenerative braking. Their combined power (which Ford hasn't yet disclosed) travels through a 10-speed automatic transmission to either the rear wheels or, via an electronically actuated transfer case, all four.

Ford

2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid

Ford hopes the PowerBoost's added efficiency will turn its 30.6-gallon tank into 700-plus miles of range, which equates to just under 23 mpg, or four better than a 2020 EcoBoost V6 model. That won't come at the expense of capability either, as Ford targets at least 12,000 pounds of towing capacity for 2021 F-150s equipped with the Max Tow Package.

Ford

2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid

Opting for the PowerBoost motor will also enhance one of the new F-150's cleverest upgrades—the available Pro Power Onboard system. This 2.0-kW onboard generator is adequate for powering a terrific tailgate setup, and on PowerBoost models, its output is upgraded to 2.4 kW, split across quadruple 120-volt outlets. That's enough to power a mobile movie projector setup for up to 85 hours on a full tank, and that's only the intermediate of the three such systems available.

Ford

2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid

Ford will let you upgrade PowerBoost-equipped models to a 7.2-kW system that adds a 240-volt, 30-amp socket, whose total power output is enough to theoretically run a mobile TIG welding workshop, complete with a mini-fridge and AC unit. It's also enough to run an electric two-post lift, meaning the new F-150 might be capable of supporting a complete mobile mechanic bay—and if the frame can't take it, a trailer surely can.

Ford

2021 Ford F-150 Limited

Ford will allow buyers of every trim from the base XL to the top-shelf Limited access to the PowerBoost hybrid engine when the 2021 F-150 goes on sale this fall. No plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the next-gen F-150 is expected, as Ford will completely skip this interim step to launch a fully electric F-150, which could debut as soon as November. Given the delays forced on the auto industry by COVID-19, however, it may be more realistic to expect a reveal sometime in 2021 and launch for the 2022 model year.

Ford

2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid

