2021 Ford F-150 Can Tow More Than Any Other Half-Ton Truck Ever

Everyone knew when Ford revealed the 14th-gen, 2021 F-150 that it'd be the most powerful and capable yet. As the Blue Oval released Tuesday morning, the half-ton truck will boast a best-in-class max tow rating in 3.5-liter EcoBoost guise while also offering more payload capacity than any other light-duty, full-size truck. And then, the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid provides 18 times more exportable power than any other vehicle in its category. Oh yeah, it also produces 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque. If you're looking for the most powerful 2021 F-150, sans Raptor, the PowerBoost is it. It packs an extra 30 horsepower and 70 pound-feet over the normal 3.5-liter EcoBoost, which sees a jump of 25 horsepower and 30 pound-feet for this generation. The 5.0-liter V8 is also juiced up with a 5 hp and 10 pound-feet surge to 400 and 410, respectively. For the first time since its release, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost is equal to the V8 in horsepower, though this time around, it boasts a 90 pound-feet advantage. Power ratings for the base 3.3-liter V6 (290 hp and 260 pound-feet), 2.7-liter EcoBoost (325 hp and 400 pound-feet) and 3.0-liter PowerStroke diesel (250 hp and 440 pound-feet) remain the same for 2021.

Now, you might expect the F-150 PowerBoost to also tout the highest tow rating given its power advantage, but that's not the case. Instead, properly-equipped F-Series trucks with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost can pull a maximum of 14,000 pounds—800 pounds more than the outgoing model. V8-powered F-150s with the Max Trailer Tow package are rated to haul 13,000 pounds while the PowerBoost caps out at 12,700 pounds. Five of the 2021 F-150's six available powertrains are capable of supporting at least 10,000 pounds of towing with the lone exception being the 3.3-liter V6, whose max is listed at 8,200 pounds. Finally, the payload crown belongs to the 5.0-liter F-150 as it can haul 3,325 pounds in the bed when spec'd correctly. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost is close behind with 3,250 pounds, and the 2.7-liter EcoBoost sneaks its way into third with a 2,480-pound rating. As for the PowerBoost, it settles for 2,120 pounds—this comparatively low number is likely due to all the equipment located underneath the truck's bed, including its 1.5-kilowatt-hour battery and Pro Power Onboard generator. Entry-level work trucks with the 3.3-liter V6 can support 1,985 pounds in the bed, though trucks optioned with the 3.0-liter PowerStroke diesel are limited to 1,840 pounds. For reference, that's 200 pounds less than the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel.

