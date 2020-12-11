2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid Hits 25 MPG Combined, Beating All Non-Diesel Full-Size Trucks
That’s five miles per gallon better than the non-hybrid EcoBoost.
In the all-new 2021 Ford F-150's first week available at dealerships, the ever-popular pickup is flying off the proverbial shelves. Along with announcing the off-road-ready Tremor model, Ford Motor Company is also taking this week to reveal official, detailed, Environmental Protection Agency-rated fuel economy figures for its hot-selling truck. And, not surprisingly at all, the hybrid F-150 PowerBoost (the only full hybrid pickup available today, don't you know) just so happens to be the most fuel efficient gas-powered, light-duty, full-size pickup on the market.
Granted, we already knew the 4x4 hybrid F-150 is rated at 24 mpg city/24 highway/24 combined. But we now know that the slightly more economical 4x2 version will achieve 25 mpg city/26 highway/25 combined. The EPA has also estimated that the 4x4 F-150 PowerBoost will be able to travel 700 miles between full-ups.
In case you haven't heard, Ford's hybrid truck uses the company's 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and a 35-kW, transmission-integrated electric motor to generate a total of 430 horsepower and 570 pound-feet of torque, the most torque the F-150 has ever produced from the factory. It can tow up to 12,700 pounds and handle payloads of up to 2,120 pounds. It also features a Pro Power Onboard generator boasting a portable 2.4 kW of juice as standard and up to 7.2 optional kW (18 times more electricity than the closest competitor, Ford says).
Of course, non-hybrid F-150s are also available and here’s how the fuel economy figures break down by engine and number of driven wheels.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATED2021 Ford F-150 Is Now on Dealer Lots and Production Can't Keep Up With DemandAmerica's best-selling vehicle for 38 years keeps living up to its name.READ NOW
- RELATED2021 Ford F-150 Tremor: Off-Road Suspension, Locking Differentials, and Towing Up to 10,900 PoundsAmerica's best-selling vehicle goes off-road.READ NOW
- RELATEDAn Electric Ford F-150 Is Coming, But the 700-Mile Power Boost Hybrid Is Already a HitThe EV is definitely exciting, but until it gets this type of range, the hybrid might be a better buy.READ NOW