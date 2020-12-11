2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid Hits 25 MPG Combined, Beating All Non-Diesel Full-Size Trucks

​In the all-new 2021 Ford F-150's first week available at dealerships, the ever-popular pickup is flying off the proverbial shelves. Along with announcing the off-road-ready Tremor model, Ford Motor Company is also taking this week to reveal official, detailed, Environmental Protection Agency-rated fuel economy figures for its hot-selling truck. And, not surprisingly at all, the hybrid F-150 PowerBoost (the only full hybrid pickup available today, don't you know) just so happens to be the most fuel efficient gas-powered, light-duty, full-size pickup on the market.

Granted, we already knew the 4x4 hybrid F-150 is rated at 24 mpg city/24 highway/24 combined. But we now know that the slightly more economical 4x2 version will achieve 25 mpg city/26 highway/25 combined. The EPA has also estimated that the 4x4 F-150 PowerBoost will be able to travel 700 miles between full-ups.