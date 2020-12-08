2021 Ford F-150 Tremor: Off-Road Suspension, Locking Differentials, and Towing Up to 10,900 Pounds
America's best-selling vehicle goes off-road.
Already available on the Super Duty and Ranger pickups, Ford is blessing its bread-and-butter F-150 with an off-road-ready Tremor variant coming to dealerships next summer. Featuring upgraded suspension, locking differentials, and more adept off-road tires, the 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor is here for those who feel a regular F-150 with the FX4 pack just isn't dirt-friendly enough but aren't quite ready for a Raptor just yet.
Based on the SuperCrew F-150 with the 5.5-foot box, the Tremor F-150 features retuned springs all around and more ground clearance to help it through unpaved terrain. Tremor-specific monotube front shocks and twin-tube rear shocks offer softer low-speed damping and more aggressive damping in extreme off-road situations. Front hub knuckles and upper control arms are revised.
Locking differentials front and rear are standard while a Torsen unit up front can be had as an option later in this truck's life cycle. There's even an available torque-on-demand transfer case similar to the one found on the big-boy Raptor.
All in all, Ford is listing an approach angle of 27.6 degrees, breakover angle of 21.2 degrees, and a departure angle of 24.3 degrees. The rear suspension boasts 1.5 inches more travel and it's all held up by 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires wrapped around matte 18-inch wheels. Raptor-style bash plates, off-road running boards, high-flow dual exhaust, as well as a different hood and grille design with a black Ford badge and orange accents finish off the look and visually set the Tremor apart from the regular F-150.
In addition to sturdier hardware, the Tremor benefits from some available off-road-focused software too such as an enhanced Trail Control system (like cruise control but for off-road), Trail One-Pedal Drive (allows for one-pedal off-roading by applying the brakes when you let off the throttle), and Trail Turn Assist (applies brakes to the inside wheels for tighter low-speed turns). An additional Rock Crawl driving mode engages the locking rear diff, turns off stability and traction control, turns down the throttle response, adjusts the gearbox's shift points, and throws up the 360-degree camera view.
In addition to the horizontal grille trim, orange accents make their way into the interior too, which happens to feature a six-position overhead-mounted auxiliary power switch pack perfect for off-road winches and air compressors. Just like the regular F-150, the Tremor gets a 2.0-kW Pro Power Onboard generator which can be used to power an overland campsite...or your own mobile restaurant.
Power comes from the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 paired to the 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. It'll tow up to 10,900 pounds while max payload stands at 1,885 pounds.
