2021 Ford F-150 Tremor: Off-Road Suspension, Locking Differentials, and Towing Up to 10,900 Pounds

Already available on the Super Duty and Ranger pickups, Ford is blessing its bread-and-butter F-150 with an off-road-ready Tremor variant coming to dealerships next summer. Featuring upgraded suspension, locking differentials, and more adept off-road tires, the 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor is here for those who feel a regular F-150 with the FX4 pack just isn't dirt-friendly enough but aren't quite ready for a Raptor just yet.

Based on the SuperCrew F-150 with the 5.5-foot box, the Tremor F-150 features retuned springs all around and more ground clearance to help it through unpaved terrain. Tremor-specific monotube front shocks and twin-tube rear shocks offer softer low-speed damping and more aggressive damping in extreme off-road situations. Front hub knuckles and upper control arms are revised.

Locking differentials front and rear are standard while a Torsen unit up front can be had as an option later in this truck's life cycle. There's even an available torque-on-demand transfer case similar to the one found on the big-boy Raptor.