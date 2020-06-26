The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. As with ancient Egyptian, a pickup truck’s payload metrics can seem indecipherable; a language of numerical values lost to time. Yet, with a Rosetta Stone, or The Drive’s crack How To department, we can unravel the riddle of the sphinx and explain in somewhat perfect English what your truck’s payload capacity actually is. Ready to learn the lingo?

What Is Payload Capacity? Payload capacity refers to the gross load weight a truck is capable of safely sustaining and operating within. Put plainly, payload capacity refers to how much you’re able to load into your truck and truck’s bed without it breaking the suspension, voiding your warranty, and becoming a YouTube sensation for all the wrong reasons. And yes, your family of four, yourself, and Shaggy the Irish Wolfhound is a part of your truck’s payload capacity. How Do You Calculate Payload Capacity? Payload capacity is calculated by taking your truck’s GVWR and subtracting your truck’s curb weight. This is your truck’s maximum payload capacity.

What Is GVWR? GVWR stands for gross vehicle weight rating and refers to the maximum weight your truck can be to operate safely and without harm to its components. Manufacturers calculate this number by testing the structural integrity of your truck’s suspension components, as well as its body, frame and bed. Your truck’s GVWR can be found either in that dusty-old manual in your glove box, the B-Pillar Vehicle I.D. plate or on the manufacturer’s website. What Is Curb Weight? Curb weight is the full weight of your truck without you, your family, dogs and all the towels, picnic baskets, charcuterie and rosé you normally bring for a weekend getaway. Included in the truck’s weight, however, are all the necessary fluids, such as gas, oil, and radiator fluid that keeps the truck humming along. Your truck’s curb weight can also be found either in that crusty manual in your glove box or on the manufacturer’s website.

What Is the Difference Between Payload Capacity and Towing Capacity? Two of the most important figures in all of Truckdom are payload and towing capacities. These figures are used by customers to determine highly important things like how many ATVs you can stick in the pickup truck’s bed versus how many you can put onto a trailer—an obviously vital capacity metric. As explained, a pickup truck’s payload is determined by taking the gross vehicle weight rating and subtracting the curb weight. The resulting number is how much the truck can carry inside and in its bed. Towing capacity is how much weight your pickup truck can tow safely and without damage. The process to determine a truck’s tow capacity is similar to payload capacity. You’ll need the truck’s curb weight and its GCVWR. Now, stick with us and try not to get cross-eyed as GCVWR is different than GVWR. The added letter changes the definition as GCVWR stands for “gross combined vehicle weight rating” and is made up of the GVWR of the pickup truck and the GVWR of the truck’s accompanying trailer. Pickup truck manufacturers offer generalized GCVWR or towing capacity ranges for its truck lineup as, though trailers from different manufacturers can appear similar in design, their individual GVWR varies. As such, manufacturer-supplied towing capacities often look like “18,000 to 21,000 pounds” depending on the options you’ve chosen, i.e. dually, short or long bed, and engine selection. The truck’s payload can also affect your towing capacity as the more you load up its bed, the more strain you put on its mechanical components and the less weight you’re able to tow. Another reason it’s important to know your truck’s stats.

