The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Pickup Truck Has 754 HP, 400-Mile Range, $108K Denali Trim

The GMC Sierra EV, the GMC version of the Chevy Silverado electric pickup we first saw a few months ago, is here. It's very similar to the Chevy, as is typical with the ICE version of the truck, but there are a few important differences. The first is the aesthetics: the GMC looks a bit more conventional than the Chevy. A six-figure Denali trim with all the luxury goodies that fancy truck buyers want is available first. Power is the most noticeable difference for now: the Sierra EV Denali makes up to 754 horsepower versus the Silverado's peak 664 hp, which allows sprints to 60 in a frightening 4.5-seconds. The max range for both trucks is identical at 400 miles.

Similar to the Hummer EV, the Sierra EV will start with an exclusive, range-topping Edition 1 trim that stands even above the Denali. It will have four-wheel steering with Crabwalk as the Hummer EV does. Reservations for the Edition 1 truck are open now on GMC's website and deliveries will begin in "early 2024."

Other specifications are very similar when compared to the Silverado EV. The GMC gets new sheet metal on the outside for instance, but it shares the multi-function midgate and frunk features with the Chevy. The midgate allows objects roughly 11 feet long to be carried in the bed. The GMC gets practically the same amount of maximum torque, although it is slightly higher by five foot-pounds at 785. This is the GMC, after all. Has to be slightly superior.

Max towing and payload is 9,500 pounds and 1,300 pounds, respectively. Charging is fast at 350 kilowatts, adding up to 100 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes. The truck can also charge another EV as fast as 10.2 kW.

Up to 10 exterior outlets—both 120-volt and 240-volt—will keep the average home running in case of a power outage. GMC claims the truck's massive battery will be able to do this for as long as 21 days, although your mileage will vary depending on what you decide to have plugged in.

The base "Elevation" trim of the Sierra EV will start at around $50,000. It's the truck on the left in the image below. Details of that trim like range, power, and features are not available yet. The base Silverado WT starts at $39,900, for reference. This is before any tax credits, which the truck will likely be eligible for seeing as its battery is assembled in the United States along with the rest of it.

For off-road enthusiasts, an AT4 trim will be offered in 2024 as a 2025 model year. It's the truck in the middle of the image above. Specs of that machine have yet to be revealed but expect it to have similar capabilities to the Trail Boss Silverado EV.

We've only seen interior pictures of the Denali so far. It features a similar user interface to the Hummer EV. Thankfully, there's a physical volume knob and climate controls to go with the massive 16.8-inch-diagonal touchscreen.

GM's hands-free highway driving system Super Cruise—which just got a big update—is available, likely on multiple trims. It even can be used while towing. This will make it easier to enjoy the top-trim Denali's interior, which features real open-pore wood, aluminum, stainless steel, and other premium materials. GMC has even figured out a way to charge a phone wirelessly through a thin piece of wood veneer. How fun is that.

A panoramic glass roof is also offered similar to the Silverado EV. Other notable features include air ride suspension that can raise and lower the truck by as much as two inches, variable drive modes, and one-pedal driving as well as variable regeneration activated by a paddle behind the steering wheel. Similar to the Hummer EV, several camera views—14 in this case—are offered to help maneuver the truck's immense size.

Important info like GVWR, pricing for the AT4 trim, and other information will be available closer to launch. As soon as we have more details, you'll know about them. In the meantime, if you can't get a Hummer EV, this might be a good truck to reserve.