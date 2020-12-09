2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Is the Latest Vehicle to Add Super Cruise With Trailering Capability

The upcoming Sierra 1500 will join the ranks of the Cadillac CT5, CT4, Escalade , and GMC Hummer EV —all of which are slated to follow in the footsteps of the Cadillac CT6 which already comes with Super Cruise today . In fact, GM has noted earlier this year that as many as seven vehicles will receive the Super Cruise treatment by the end of 2021, and 12 more by 2023 (the Sierra is one of them).

General Motors is adding its highly-acclaimed, hands-free driver assistance system Super Cruise to another vehicle in its lineup. But this time, it's not a Cadillac; it's actually a pickup truck. On Wednesday, the automaker announced that the upcoming 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali will feature the Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Super Cruise is highly regarded by industry professionals as one of the best Level 2 ADAS on the market. In fact, GM itself claims that Super Cruise is the very first hands-free solution to have emerged in the market, noting that in ideal scenarios vehicles equipped with the feature will make use of onboard vision systems, radars, and LiDAR map data to allow drivers to take their hands off of the steering wheel while cruising on a supported roadway.

Moreover, the Driver Monitoring System (DMS) used by Super Cruise is second to none. Should a driver stop paying attention to the road, Super Cruise will recognize the distraction and prompt the driver to return their attention to the road ahead. There's no orange-in-the-steering-wheel trick that works here.

Interestingly, the automaker notes that the Sierra's deployment of Super Cruise will feature "trailering capability." We're not quite sure what that entails just yet, but by the sounds of it, it should make hauling around trailers a hell of a lot more relaxing on the freeway.