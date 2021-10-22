2022 GMC Sierra Updates: Super Cruise, New Trims and a Fresh Interior at Last

Now for the AT4X. This particular truck builds onto one of the most popular off-road centric trims that GMC offers, while specifically catering towards the younger, more affluent buyers who have been flocking to the GMC brand and want both capability and technology in a vehicle they intend to drive each day.
The AT4X adds electronic locking differentials at the front and rear of the truck, as well as Multimatic DSSV Spool-Valve Dampers to provide an even more enjoyable driving experience both on and off-road. Also unique to the AT4X is GMC's one-pedal driving when off-roading. This allows the driver to operate the vehicle with just the accelerator, enabling the vehicle to accelerate, brake, and even come to a stop just by modulating the gas pedal.
GMC says that the new 2022 GMC Sierra will begin hitting dealer lots during the first quarter of 2022, however, reservations begin today. The standard Sierra is expected to start at just $32,495, the AT4X will run buyers $74,995 ($14,000 more than the standard AT4), and the Denali Ultimate at $80,392 ($19,100 more than the standard Denali). Full pricing will be made available closer to launch.
