2022 GMC Sierra Updates: Super Cruise, New Trims and a Fresh Interior at Last

Fresh off last month's showing of the updated 2022 Chevy Silverado, GMC is also polishing up its flagship Sierra pickup with a much-anticipated mid-cycle refresh. The tech-focused update adds a myriad of new bells and whistles (hello updated interior and hands-free Super Cruise driving), an exterior facelift with tweaked headlights, and a pair of new luxury and off-road trims to sit atop GM's pickup hierarchy. With pickups still selling like mad and the Sierra on its way to a record sales year, the update shows the company is at last giving it the kind of features expected of a true flagship half-ton truck.

And while "new trims" is typically not the most exciting phrase in the world, we have a feeling you'll dig what's on offer in the Sierra Denali Ultimate and the Sierra AT4X. For the former, that means standard Super Cruise, standard 6.2L V8, and standard carbon-fiber bed. Meanwhile, the AT4X is the new top off-road trim for the Sierra. Think of it as a cousin to the new Chevy Silverado ZR2: Multimatic DSSV dampers, front and rear lockers, longer-travel suspension, and yes, the same standard 6.2L V8.