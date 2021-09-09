Huge 2022 Chevy Silverado Update Brings New Interior, ZR2 Trim and Super Cruise

Heading into its fourth model year, the current-gen Chevy Silverado is getting major upgrades for 2022, chief of which addresses what was arguably the biggest complaint people had with the truck: that low-rent interior. Yes, as previous rumors predicted, the Silverado is getting an interior overhaul to better compete with the Ram and Ford F-150. But it doesn't stop there.
Other enhancements include a new off-road-focused ZR2 halo trim, a torquier base engine, a higher max tow rating for the turbodiesel, the availability of GM's world-class Super Cruise hands-free driving assistance system, and, of course, a slightly tweaked exterior. Let's start with that fancy new cabin.
Coming to 2022 Silverados LT and up, the Chevy pickup's fresh interior is indeed way more upscale than the one it replaces, with a wide-set design that supposedly makes the Silverado feel more spacious. Interestingly, the company goes as far as namedropping the Corvette as a minor influence here in terms of design. Infotainment duties fall on a new, ultra-wide 13.4-inch center touchscreen running Google built-in, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay while a new, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel. The swanky High Country trim does its best impression of a full-on luxury car by including open-pore wood trim, standard leather with "exclusive custom perforation and stitching," as well as Bose audio with stainless steel speaker grilles, a feature that's also standard on the LTZ.
What else is new for 2022? The first-ever Silverado ZR2. To be offered as the flagship (read: most expensive) of the pack, it's a factory-lifted, off-road-focused version of Chevy's truck that offers Multimatic DSSV dampers, more suspension travel than the Trail Boss, e-lockers front and rear, skid plates, 33-inch MT tires, and the 6.2-liter V8 engine. You can read more in-depth about the Silverado ZR2 here.