Huge 2022 Chevy Silverado Update Brings New Interior, ZR2 Trim and Super Cruise

Chevy hasn't rested on its laurels when it comes to the oily aspects of the non-ZR2 Silverados, either. Thanks to a "new, more rigid cylinder block casting," the base 2.7-liter turbo-four now makes 420 pound-feet of torque, up from last year's 348 pound-feet, marking an increase of 20 percent. Chevy also says this gives the Silverado the torquiest base engine in the class. (Get to work, Ford fact-checkers!)

Presumably to accommodate for the increased twist, the four-pot's crankshaft has also been made 30 percent stiffer than before while shift programming on the eight-speed automatic Chevy pairs with this motor has been revised to provide smoother gear changes, quicker downshifts, and an overall more refined and capable feel.

Meanwhile, the 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel straight-six can now tow 4,000 pounds more than it could before: 13,300 pounds total in 2WD configuration thanks to chassis changes that have allowed Chevy to pair the diesel with the Silverado's max tow package. Other than the turbodiesel and four-cylinder engines, the 2022 Silverado is, of course, also available with the 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8s carried over from last year.