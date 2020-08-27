LS2-Swapped Hyundai Genesis Baja Runner Is a Perfectly Reasonable Way to Spend $15,000

I may have seemed excited to finally see a Baja version of a Hyundai Genesis Coupe before, but as to why the owner of this vehicle actually chose a Genesis as the basis for such a build, I'm not sure. What we do know is this thing has some tremendous specs. As mentioned before, the car has a 400-horsepower LS2 accompanied by a Tremec T56 six-speed manual transmission. Both of these parts were gathered as a unit from a donor '06 Pontiac GTO.

Power is sent back to a Ford 8.8-inch rear end with 4.10 gears, and the whole unit is held in place with a custom four-link suspension system. The front suspension is also claimed to be custom, and the King coilovers with external reservoirs mentioned in the description are visible in the photos. It's claimed that the vehicle has a total of 14" of suspension travel, which is definitely adequate.

As far as stopping goes, there are new Brembo brakes with a Wilwood master/slave cylinder. There's also a hydraulic handbrake; however, it apparently needs to be replaced. And speaking of things that a future owner may want to replace, the cage is apparently several different colors and the windows—lacking motors—do not go up and down.