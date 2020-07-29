The 'Pintera GT' Is a V8-Swapped Ford Pinto In an Obscure '70s Body Kit

No matter how good they look in brochure photos, kit cars rarely offer the exotic appeal or driving experiences their ads promise. Plus, at the end of the day, you're still driving a Pontiac instead of a Ferrari. A handful of kits do, in fact, improve the vehicles on which they're based, like the Autonique Stiletto, which turned the lowly Ford Pinto into a car worthy of appearing at a Concours d'Elegance.

Manufactured in seemingly small numbers during the 1970s, the Stiletto bears a modest resemblance to superspeedway specials and Italian exotics of the period. More specifically, the Stiletto looks distantly related to both the Plymouth Superbird and De Tomaso Pantera, and faintly echoes the latter's hood contours at different proportions. Perhaps that's what inspired the owner of one of these rare, re-bodied Pintos to call their example—one enhanced by a V8 swap—the Pintera GT.