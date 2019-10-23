1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am With Now-Illegal Ferrari F40 Body Kit Listed for $21,000

We've all seen our share of Pontiac Fiero-based dupercars , but it's rare for the Fiero's front-engined sibling, the venerable Firebird, to be given the same treatment. Rare, but not unheard of, as proven by this 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am masquerading as a Ferrari F40.

Posted in Florida's Facebook Marketplace by Michel Filiatrault, this funky Fakerrari is based on a Firebird Trans Am but sports a Ferrari F40 replica kit, whose time on the market was allegedly cut short by a lawsuit from the Maranello-based automaker. It's not hard to see why, with all those Ferrari motifs on the bodywork and interior, and not to mention the sea of red leather.

While both the Firebird and F40 used V-8s in their original forms, that's where the engine similarities ended. F40s featured a 2.9-liter twin-turbo engine connected to a five-speed manual whereas this Trans Am had a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter (350 cubic-inch) small-block paired to an automatic. The former is mounted behind the cabin, and the latter ahead of it, which is one reason why the F40's design simply doesn't work with the Firebird's proportions.