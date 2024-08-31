Yikes: Dealership Offers 15-Year Loan on Used Lamborghini Urus

Ever thought to yourself, “Today is the day I’m going to pay twice as much for a used supercar while taking 15 years to pay it off?” Because a Southern California dealership has an offer for you, but you have to act fast because the “deal” ends, well, today.

Newport Beach Automotive Group is a supercar superstore that can handle all of your new and pre-owned Bugatti, Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, McLaren, and even Pininfarina needs. On the used car side, the auto group is advertising an August sales special on a 2023 Lamborghini Urus S. The low-mileage Lambo is priced at $283,353. But with $57,000 down on a 180-month lease, you’ll get a monthly payment of just $2,698! Plus tax.

Should you take a bite of that apple and pay the monthly minimum for the entire lease term of 15 years (!), in 2039, you’d have spent about $542,640 for the used SUV. That’s almost twice as much as its dealer price back in 2024. Plus tax. The good news is it’s a simple interest loan. Any monthly overpayment gets applied to the remaining principal balance, which means less interest paid in the long run.

Newport Beach Auto Group

Nevertheless, besides overspending on an Urus that had an MSRP of $233,263 when new (about 21% less than this dealer’s used price), 180 months is also a ridiculously long loan term—even for an exotic car. According to Lending Tree, typical loan terms are in the 72- to 84-month range for ultra-high-end vehicles. However, 144 months is not unheard of. But, hey, what’s another 36 months?

Is Newport’s financing special on the Urus even that much of a discount? Woodside Credit is a leading collector car financing specialist that is also known for offering lengthy lease terms. Its payment calculator suggests the lowest monthly payment is $2,958. That’s with 20 percent down factored in, which is the equivalent of the dealer’s 57 grand upfront cash payment suggestion. So, it’s a savings of $260 a month, or the SoCal price of a tank of gas.

Another perk is the Lambo might have a pre-paid maintenance plan included. Such packages are transferrable to buyers of the dealer’s pre-owned vehicles—that is, if the original owner opted in to begin with. Even if not, you’d still be the outright owner of a bright yellow Urus that the listing says “exudes audacious style.”

If metallic yellow isn’t your vibe today, the auto group has 60 vehicles listed in its used car inventory, a quarter of which are Lambo super SUVs in different specs and shades. Don’t have 15 years to pay off a vehicle? There are a couple of Broncos, a Baby Bugatti II, and a Corvette Stingray priced at less than $75,000. On the other end of the spectrum, if a Urus isn’t audacious enough, a bodacious Bugatti Chiron SuperSport is available for $5.5 million. Just don’t expect a coupon for that one.