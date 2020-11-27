The New Bugatti Baby II Mini Car Dares You to Doubt a $71K Go-Kart Is Worth It

Much like how Black Friday and its associated materialism is perversely saddled right next to Thanksgiving, Bugatti has chosen this week to let Americans know that its deeply unnecessary and expensive Baby II electric mini-car is now available on our side of the pond, just in time for the holiday season. Because nothing says "I'm happy with what I have" like an overgrown, $70,000 Power Wheels.

Made in collaboration with The Little Car Company, the Bugatti Baby II—as its name suggests—is a follow-up to the original 1926 Baby, an electric half-scale replica of the old Type 35 made by company founder Ettore Bugatti after his four-year-old son asked him for a car. Now, you can emulate the French luxury car company founder yourself by gifting the new Baby... to your own babies.

Just 500 copies of the Baby II will ever be made and while Bugatti says most have already been spoken for, a "small amount" of build slots remain available on a first-come, first-serve basis.