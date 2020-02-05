‘Is Your Bugatti Real?’ Is A Question Bugatti Will Now Answer for a Price

Someone once told me that there are no “original” classic Bugattis. That, because of years of neglect, storage, and a parts replacement plan that’d put Alfas to shame, nothing of the original remains. Bugatti wants to change that perception with the launch of La Maison Pur Sang. Operated out of Bugatti’s Molsheim estate, Luigi Galli—Bugatti’s master historian of Tradition and Certification—is helming the program which aims to certify classic Bugattis that may have muddy histories or shady provenance due to their age, their ownership, or in the case of one particular Bugatti, a war breaking out.

Bugatti

The process of certification will depend on each car, though Bugatti says Galli’s team will determine genuineness through “intensive research of all available information—historical documents, admission registers, photo documents, or even the comparison of certain component numbers.” This is similar to other documentation programs that auction houses like Gooding & Co. use when selling classic cars. But Bugatti’s not done with just certifying its heritage collection as after several ramp-ups, Galli’s team will begin a restoration program for the entirety of Bugatti’s lineup, including the Chiron and Veyron, to which the latter will now make use of a new extended warranty program. The goal, according to Bugatti President and CEO Stephen Winkelmann, is to ensure the brand’s cars remain on the road for decades to come.

Bugatti