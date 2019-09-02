Watch: 1,578-HP Bugatti Chiron Prototype Smashes 300-MPH Barrier in Mega Top-Speed Run

Details for this specific Chiron prototype aren’t readily available, but the car obviously features far more aggressive and menacing bodywork in the name of improving aerodynamics and reducing drag. It’s also notably almost 10 inches longer than a standard Chiron, which means that this is likely the "longtail" version that we've been anticipating. The interior is also allegedly stripped of its passenger seat to shed weight, while a roll cage was fitted to ensure the safety of driver Andy Wallace.

The engine, nicknamed “Thor,” has been reportedly massaged to churn out a whopping 1,578 horsepower.

“Bugatti has once again shown what it’s capable of. With this new record of the Chiron we enter again uncharted territory. Never before has a series manufacturer reached this high speed,” Winkelmann told reporters. “Our goal was to be the first manufacturer ever to reach the magic 300 mph mark. We have now achieved this—making ourselves, the entire team and myself, incredibly proud.”

This comes as an interesting reveal because Winkelmann previously stated that he's no longer interested in pursuing such records with the Chiron, back in a press conference in December 2018. And he even confirmed that again in another comment following this speed attempt.

“We have shown several times that we build the fastest cars in the world. In future we will focus on other areas,” Winkelmann concluded.