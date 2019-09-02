Watch: 1,578-HP Bugatti Chiron Prototype Smashes 300-MPH Barrier in Mega Top-Speed Run
The longtail-bodied Chiron may preview an all-new Super Sport variant that’s supposedly almost ready for production.
Welp, Bugatti has gone and done it again by setting yet another speed record, this time taking a Chiron prototype beyond the 300-mile-per-hour barrier. The French hypercar is the first of its kind to ever reach such speeds.
According to Top Gear, the Chiron that did it is a near-production-ready prototype, which is presumably going to give birth to a Super Sport version. The top speed run took place at the world-famous Volkswagen-owned Ehra-Lessien test track in Lower Saxony, Germany.
Germany’s Technical Inspection Association team, or TÜV, was on-site to confirm the validity of the test run as the Chiron prototype reached an eye-watering top speed of 304.77 miles per hour on Aug. 2. That smashes any previous record set by a long run like Koenigsegg’s 2017 benchmark of 284.55 mph and Hennessey’s best of 270.49 mph.
"What a record! We're overjoyed to be the first manufacturer ever to have achieved a speed of more than 300 miles per hour. It’s a milestone for eternity. I would like to thank the whole team and driver Andy Wallace for this outstanding performance,” Stephan Winkelmann, president of Bugatti, said in an official statement.
To make this happen, Bugatti worked heavily with Michelin to develop the right tire to handle such an extreme load while engineers turned to specialized tuning firm Dallara to make sure the Chiron prototype could withstand the sheer velocity.
Details for this specific Chiron prototype aren’t readily available, but the car obviously features far more aggressive and menacing bodywork in the name of improving aerodynamics and reducing drag. It’s also notably almost 10 inches longer than a standard Chiron, which means that this is likely the "longtail" version that we've been anticipating. The interior is also allegedly stripped of its passenger seat to shed weight, while a roll cage was fitted to ensure the safety of driver Andy Wallace.
The engine, nicknamed “Thor,” has been reportedly massaged to churn out a whopping 1,578 horsepower.
“Bugatti has once again shown what it’s capable of. With this new record of the Chiron we enter again uncharted territory. Never before has a series manufacturer reached this high speed,” Winkelmann told reporters. “Our goal was to be the first manufacturer ever to reach the magic 300 mph mark. We have now achieved this—making ourselves, the entire team and myself, incredibly proud.”
This comes as an interesting reveal because Winkelmann previously stated that he's no longer interested in pursuing such records with the Chiron, back in a press conference in December 2018. And he even confirmed that again in another comment following this speed attempt.
“We have shown several times that we build the fastest cars in the world. In future we will focus on other areas,” Winkelmann concluded.
