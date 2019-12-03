Bugatti Veyron Basic Maintenance Can Cost Upwards of $50,000 a Year

Changing tires is especially pricey, given that they were custom made for the car by Michelin to withstand speeds over 250 miles per hour on the Veyron's wide wheels and handle 1.3 G on a skidpad, per HowStuffWorks . Bugatti recommends swapping these tires every two to three years whether they need to or not to the tune of $38,000 a set.

Bugatti recommends changing all of the Veyron's fluids annually to the tune of about $25,000, partially because of the 16 drain plugs involved to do so. This Veyron has twice as many plugs to open up than on the Lamborghini Huracán, according to Motor1 . The location of some drain plugs drives up the cost of this service, too, with the car's grille, rear wheels, rear brakes, and rear fender liners all having to come out just to access certain drain holes.

One cost I didn't expect to see here are the wheels. Most of us keep the wheels on our cars for the lifetime of said car unless they get significantly damaged before then. Not so for the Bugatti, as the manufacturer recommends replacing them every 10,000 miles for a cost of $50,000.

All this adds up to a ton of cash every two years or so, provided you rack up 10,000 miles in that timespan. Including the wheels, you're looking at $113,000 over 24 months. It's as much as a nice condo in a midsize town, or maybe a college education if you don't go to a pricey private school. Can you drive a college degree over 250 mph, though? Of course not! I think we know which one is the better financial decision here.

Khoshbin's collection includes 0.44% of the 450 Veyrons ever made plus some other choice machinery, according to Motor1. One of those Veyrons is a wild 1,109 hp Mansory Veyron, plus a one-of-one Hermes-edition Chiron. Khoshbin also loves the Mercedes SLR McLaren to the point where he owns five of them. Bonus: he actually drives his cars without worrying too much about the mileage, even keeping snacks in the Veyron's glove box. Clearly, he's our kind of collector, although I wish he'd chill out a bit more on public roads.

Yet if he needs to repair his Veyrons, he's still in for some pretty steep bills. They're not exactly a car you see in salvage yards all that often, so chances are, you'll be ordering these parts from Bugatti themselves. According to an EPA certification application found by Motor1, replacing one of the two air coolers is $9,000 for parts and $2,000 in labor. Replacing one turbocharger costs $6,400, with $9,000 in labor to do two of its four turbos at once.