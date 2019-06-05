Tracy Morgan's New $2M Bugatti Veyron Crashed Into by Honda CR-V Moments After Purchase

The 50-year-old actor and comedian quite literally drove off the dealership lot and onto the busy Manhattan streets just minutes before a silver Honda CR-V SUV sideswiped the Veyron Grand Sport on the front driver-side three-quarter panel. Being busy Manhattan, smartphones flew up to capture the scene as it unfolded.

Imagine you had just bought a brand new car—or at least new to you—and just as you were getting in it for the first time to drive off into the sunset, someone finds a way to ruin your moment by crashing into you. Well, that’s basically how Tracy Morgan felt after recently purchasing a Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport valued in the neighborhood of $2 million.

There wasn’t a clear indicator as to who was at fault, but eyewitnesses who saw the accident unfold blamed the driver in the CR-V who was reportedly on his or her phone while driving, which had New Jersey plates. The Honda driver, however, was not charged with any wrongdoing, according to the NYPD.

“He said he got it literally an hour ago and he paid $2 million for it,” said an anonymous witness while speaking to Page Six. “He just bought it, dude, and it’s pretty scraped up.”

The incident occurred at the corner of 42nd Street and 10th Avenue, a bustling corner in Midtown Manhattan at around 1:37 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. It appears Morgan was in the outside lane of the street before the Honda CR-V attempted to make a right turn from the left lane onto 42nd Street from 10th Avenue.

“When I got the phone call, I said, ‘That’s Tracy’s car?’ I couldn’t believe it. That was its maiden voyage,” Frank Pica, a Manhattan Motorcars sales consultant, told Page Six. “He bought it today. That style with the top down is usually over two million dollars. Those kinds of cars are very rare and to get any year is special.”

Although sympathy poured in for Morgan’s bad luck on social media, it still didn’t come without some heat. Some said he should just stay off the road likely referring to a previous incident that saw Morgan involved in a nearly fatal accident back in 2013 when a sleeping truck driver collided with Morgan’s limousine in 2014.

“Tracy is doing fine and in no pain,” said Lewis Jay to The Post, Morgan’s publicist. “Yes, he had just purchased the car and was driving when the other vehicle hit the car.”

Morgan also took to Twitter to confirm that he’s doing alright, but is still upset about the snafu involving his new ride.