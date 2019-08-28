Ford Patents Idea for Building a Movie Projector into SUV Tailgates

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Ford now has a patent for a system that would effectively turn the bed of its F-150 pickup truck into a mobile movie theater. But it turns out Ford's ideas for on-the-go cinemas don't stop with its pickup trucks. The Drive uncovered a new Ford patent published this week showing its plans for building a movie projector into the tailgate of your next crossover or SUV. Originally filed back in April 2017, the the patent describes a "liftgate... and a video projector mounted to the liftgate. Further, the video projector is configured to project video in a direction away from the vehicle when the liftgate is in the open position."

In other words, the projector would be mounted to the bottom of the cargo door so that it's tucked away and pointing straight down when the tailgate is shut. The drawings show the projector in the spot where the latch would normally be, so presumably that's been relocated. And in addition to playing movies, TV shows, video games, or YouTube videos, the projector can also be used as a floodlight.

