Ford Patents F-Series Four-Wheel Steering: Report

Four-wheel steering systems, like those you get on Porsche's 911, Lamborghini's Huracan Evo and Aventador SVJ, Bentley's Continental GT and Flying Spur, and Bugatti's Chiron (really, any high-end automobile coming out of Volkswagen in the last decade), show how useful these systems can be at virtually decreasing a car's wheelbase and increasing its agility, even among the heavy-hitters like the Bentley boys.

The system, however, has proved to be somewhat too complex and expensive to see members of the public want it on their workhorse vehicles such as your traditional pickup truck—though General Motors gave it a try with its Quadrasteer system. The dream hasn't died, though, as according to a new patent filing dug up by The Drive, Ford is looking to adopt four-wheel steering in its future line of F-Series trucks.

The patent filing depicts a new design for its heavy-duty trucks, which consists of a new electronic steering system mounted on the rear axle’s differential cover, which then actuates an extra set of tie rods and transfer links to control the degree to which the rear wheels can turn. The rear axle design utilizes what’s called “Ackermann steering geometry,” which enables both rear wheels to change direction simultaneously during steering and turning maneuvers without negatively affecting the contact patch of the tires, all in an effort to improve vehicle maneuverability as well as handling and performance. In other words, your F-Series is going to get a serious performance boost.