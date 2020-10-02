Volvo Patent Filings Show Sliding Steering Wheel for an Easy RHD to LHD Conversion

Despite Tesla owners' insistence to the contrary, autonomous vehicle technology is nowhere near ready for primetime. The tech faces a long purgatory where it's near enough to perfect to make drivers complacent, but not actually refined enough to be left alone. Anticipating this period, Volvo has conceived and filed a patent for an adjustable driving position, one which would prove to be the easiest way yet to convert a car from right-hand drive to left-hand drive, or vice versa.

The mechanism was outlined in a recent patent filing application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), as unearthed by Rivian Owners Forum. In the patent abstract, Volvo describes the system as being intended for use with vehicles not capable of completely unmonitored self-operation, which strictly speaking doesn't mean an autonomous vehicle but a highly automated one—the difference is more than semantic.