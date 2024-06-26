Volvo EX30 Delayed in US to 2025 As Chinese EV Tariffs Take Effect

Following in the footsteps of Polestar, the 2025 Volvo EX30 is set to become the brand’s most affordable EV in the United States. If you don’t mind the UI, it’s apparently not a bad little car for the money. But you’d better not be waiting for it with bated breath, because the EX30 has now been delayed until at least next year. That is, at least for the U.S. of A.

Volvo informed dealers and customers of the delay Wednesday, attributing the postponement to “changes in the global automotive landscape.” Volvo emphasized that the EX30 is still on track to come to our shores and that it still aims to deliver cars starting some time in 2025. Those who have preordered the CUV will apparently get options to drive new Volvos before their EX30s arrive, though Volvo wasn’t specific about what that’d mean.

2025 Volvo EX30. Volvo

What Volvo means by landscape changes is also unclear, though it may be related to the Biden administration’s new 100-percent tariffs on Chinese EVs. Initially, the EX30 was only made in Zhangjiakou, China, which would subject the car to the tariffs. But Volvo may be trying to circumvent that, as it has added a production line for the EX30 at its Ghent, Belgium factory to accommodate high demand. Because Volvo says the delay is related to its production ramp in Belgium, it would seem U.S.-bound cars will be made there.

Volvo said the EX30 “reflects our ambition to build cars where we sell them as much as possible.” While it has a factory in South Carolina, it has not suggested it could build the EX30 there so customers can access the federal EV tax credit.

Volvo may also have an eye on the perceived plateau of the EV market, though some evidence suggests only Tesla is affected. In any case, the premium segment the EX30 targets is well-saturated, so automakers are increasingly pushing toward the budget end of the market. Starting at $36,245, this electric Volvo is far from the priciest EV out there, but it’ll have its hands full with the Chevrolet Equinox EV—not to mention the fruits of Ford’s “skunkworks” EV program.

