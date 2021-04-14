2022 Mazda MX-30 EV: The Rotary Is Returning to America… Kind Of

Early in the year, Mazda confirmed that its all-electric MX-30 crossover would come to the U.S. Now, we have some good news and some bad news. The good news is that, yes, the car will be coming to America and Mazda has released some official U.S.-spec photos and stats. The automaker even promises that a future MX-30 equipped with the newfangled rotary range extender will be sold stateside. The bad news is that the EV, and possibly the rotary-assisted model too, will only be available in the state of California for the time being.

With that caveat out of the way, here are the MX-30 EV's headline numbers and facts: a 35.5-kWh floor-mounted lithium-ion battery supports a front-mounted electric motor making 144 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. Said battery can be charged from 20 to 80 percent in 36 minutes using 50-kWh DC fast charging and Mazda will be working with ChargePoint to provide owners with places to charge their MX-30s outside of home. Official EPA-rated range has yet to be announced but, for what it's worth, this car is good for 124 miles of range on the generally more lenient WLTP cycle overseas.