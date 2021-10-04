Mazda’s Elite Access Loaner Program for the MX-30 Could Get You a Free Miata

The 2022 Mazda MX-30, if you haven't read our review already (and you totally should) is a nice, friendly little EV with a less-than-stellar range. To better convenience buyers, sweeten the deal, and make the car more appealing, Mazda is also offering customers three free years of its all-new MX-30 Elite Access Loaner Program. Here's how it works.

In an August press release, Mazda described the program as providing MX-30 owners with "access to experience other vehicles in the Mazda family for up to 10 days per year for the first three years of ownership," and noted that everything is "based on dealer participation and vehicle availability. Must reserve with [a] dealer in advance."

And if you're curious as to whether Miatas are also included in this program as well, they're totally fair game, according to a Mazda rep—provided that the dealer you're working with has it as part of its fleet. Customers "have access to any Mazda that is available in a dealer's loaner fleet" and "would be able to reserve the vehicles ahead of time with their dealer," the rep told us.