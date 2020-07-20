Dealers Are Freaking Out Over New Car Inventory Shortage

Good morning and welcome back to Speed Lines, The Drive's roundup of what matters in the world of cars and transportation. It is, unfortunately, Monday again. I can't do anything about that, but I can bring you the news: inventory fears in states hit hard by coronavirus, skepticism over Tesla's latest autonomy claims (imagine that!) and what the new 2021 Ford Bronco really aims to do.

Inventory Is Beyond Tight

It's been a long and fraught year in the world of car-selling, and we're barely even halfway through it. Though new car sales have been largely terrible as the coronavirus and skyrocketing unemployment have kept many buyers home, some shoppers are still after big deals and many others are switching to cars over concerns about public transit. Truck sales in particular have been one of the only bright spots for dealers and automakers in 2020.

But the problem is inventory. As we've discussed many times on Speed Lines this year, plants aren't at full capacity yet and some may even shut down over coronavirus fears or local lockdowns. That's bad news for dealers, buyers and the car companies alike. Now, especially in states that didn't lock down earlier but are seeing virus surges of their own, inventory is becoming a big problem, reports The Detroit News: