June's New Car Sales Expected to Be Down as Incentives and Inventory Dry Up

Good morning and welcome back to Speed Lines, The Drive's morning roundup of what matters in the world of cars and transportation. Today is Truck Day (my term, not anyone else's, please check with me before you use it yourself) where we'll see the unveiling of the new 2021 Ford F-150 and the Lordstown Endurance EV pickup. Catch the debuts of both here later today.

In the meantime, let's talk about COVID-19-driven cuts at General Motors, when the car market is expected to recover (not soon) and how new car sales are looking as we close out June.

June Sales Aren't At A 'Standstill', But They Certainly Aren't Great

Who do new car sales figures matter? Because generally speaking, if people aren't buying cars and they aren't buying houses, your economy is screwed, to use a technical term. Houses and cars are measurements of consumer confidence, consumer lending, insurance, taxes, and more. And while car dealers have been forced to adapt to new online-centric buying habits and automakers have been generous with deals and incentives, U.S. sales have been way, way down pretty much across the board since the outbreak began.

Not surprisingly, that trend is expected to extend into June's data, and it could mean a further drop from May's numbers. Edmunds' experts today are forecasting sales of 2,914,860 new cars and trucks in the second quarter, which sounds like a lot, but it reflects a 34 percent drop from the same period in 2019. As for monthly numbers, this June is set to be down 28.7 percent from last year, and 3.6 percent down from May. Ouch.

Now you may be asking: "What happened to all those deals and incentives?" The answer is they're starting to dry up. Automakers can't keep them up forever. And with many in-demand models, supplies are dwindling as well. Factories are just starting up again, generally not at full capacity, and some have seen interruptions related to the virus.

Here's what Edmunds executive director of insights had to say: