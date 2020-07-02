New Car Sales Were Abysmal in Q2 But Summer Looks Even Murkier

Good morning and welcome back to Speed Lines, The Drive's daily roundup of what matters in the world of cars and transportation. On tap for today: more bad news for car sales in June and Q2, what electrification means for jobs and Uber's "no mask, no ride" policy.

A programming note: Speed Lines will not appear tomorrow as we are off for the July 4 long weekend. And I myself have better things to do than write it. You'll just have to get along without me, somehow.

Sales Way Down, Future Uncertain

With rampant unemployment and Americans staying inside, we all knew that new car sales—one of the most solid indicators of economic health—would be way down in the second quarter of 2020, regardless of how many dealers learned to finally sell online. So how bad was it in Q2? Pretty bad. Maybe not quite as bad as some analysts predicted, but bad.

A chart from Automotive News with all currently available data shows double-digit sales declines pretty much across the board: year over year, Nissan was down 50 percent, Fiat Chrysler and BMW were down 39 percent, General Motors as a whole was down 34 percent and Toyota was down 35 percent. Data from Ford, Mercedes-Benz and a few others wasn't yet available. (Two of the rare bright spots were Mazda, down "only" 9 percent year over year, and Tesla, which at 90,650 deliveries was just about 5,000 cars off Q2 2019.)

As The Wall Street Journal reports, sales being down by about a third across the industry wasn't quite as bad as some had predicted. Sales were buoyed by incentives, deals and the stimulus package. But all those deals are drying up and lawmakers are weeks away from deciding on another stimulus. That's where things get tricky moving into summer: