2022 Mazda MX-30 First Drive Review: A 100-Mile Range Is Gonna Be a Tough Sell

More electric cars for consumers to choose from is a good thing. More small and moderately priced electric cars for consumers to choose from is a great thing. Not everyone needs or can afford the Porsche Taycans and Lucid Airs of the market, which is why the all-new 2022 Mazda MX-30 is important.

It represents Mazda's first all-electric car in the North American market and, like everything else you can expect from the Japanese automaker, it's handsome, has a stylish interior, and is pleasant to drive. That last aspect is especially important, as EVs by and large all drive pretty similarly. But Mazda worked in little points of tactile feedback that do make the MX-30 more memorable than others from behind the wheel.

2022 Mazda MX-30: By the Numbers

Base price (as tested): $34,645 ($38,650)

$34,645 ($38,650) Powertrain: 35.5-kWh battery | 80.9-kW motor | 1-speed transmission | front-wheel drive

35.5-kWh battery | 80.9-kW motor | 1-speed transmission | front-wheel drive Horsepower: 143

143 Torque: 200 lb-ft

200 lb-ft Range: 100

100 Charge time: 36 minutes for 20 to 80 percent with Level 3 charging

36 minutes for 20 to 80 percent with Level 3 charging Curb weight: 3,655 pounds

3,655 pounds Seating capacity: 5

5 Cargo volume: 21.04 cubic feet

21.04 cubic feet EPA fuel economy: 98 mpge city | 85 highway | 92 combined

98 mpge city | 85 highway | 92 combined Quick take: A little small on the inside. A little expensive for what you're getting. But it looks and drives great. In other words, it's a modern Mazda. Only with 100 miles of range.

I'll spoil this review for you a bit. Despite the car driving well, it must still fight a massive uphill battle in terms of price, range, and intended buyers. But hey—maybe you're that buyer.

Little Egg-Shaped EV

Based on the Mazda CX-30's subcompact platform, the MX-30 utilizes a floor-mounted 35.5-kWh battery, an 80.9-kW motor, and front-wheel drive to produce a claimed 143 horsepower and 200-pound feet of torque. Against the CX-30, the MX-30 has slightly more cargo volume, about five inches less of rear legroom, and weighs 267 pounds more.