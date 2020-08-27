Xpeng Motors P7 Review: Driving the Chinese Tesla-Fighter Behind a $1.5 Billion New York IPO

Comparing every new electric car company to Tesla is getting pretty tedious, I know. But some are more obvious in following Elon Musk's playbook than others—and sometimes the parallel trajectories make this comparison inevitable. There are only so many paths to becoming the world's most valuable automaker. You probably haven’t heard of Xpeng, but as of 9:30 a.m. EST this morning, the Chinese automaker is now a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange after an initial public offering that proved more popular than expected. It raised $1.5 billion in a market that's crazy for any electric vehicle play as one of a handful of well-funded ventures from China to attract big attention from international investors.

The explosion of China's domestic car industry in the last decade isn't news, especially its bustling electric vehicle sector. But for American consumers and enthusiasts, with a few notable exceptions, this massive growth has all been happening in the abstract. You catch glimpses of certain cars or companies in our media, but there remains a big question: Just what are these Chinese domestic market cars like to drive, anyway? And are they any good? Yesterday, The Drive got the rare chance to answer that question by taking a Chinese-market Xpeng P7 for a spin. The P7 is an all-electric sedan that's been called China's Model 3—stylish, luxurious and floating on promises of long range and Level 3 autonomy. Xpeng said it had delivered 18,700 units of the P7 to buyers in China as of July 31. What's important to know here is that Xpeng has no officially defined plans to sell its cars here in the United States. This is not another story about how this is going to be the first Chinese-branded car to make it in America. Instead, consider it a check-in on China's auto industry via one of its most promising homegrown electric carmakers, aimed to strike at what's still the world's largest car market. The Xpeng P7 High Performance, By the Numbers Base Price: $33,391 (RWD Long Range)

$33,391 (RWD Long Range) Powertrain: Dual electric motors | 80.9 kWh lithium-ion battery | all-wheel drive

Dual electric motors | 80.9 kWh lithium-ion battery | all-wheel drive NEDC Range: 349 miles

349 miles Quick Take: Not exactly a Model 3

The Chinese Model 3? Founded only five years ago, Xpeng launched the G3 compact electric SUV in November 2018. That puts it a bit more than a decade behind Tesla, which got to its own IPO on roughly the same timeline. Xpeng’s second car is the P7 electric sedan, which went on sale in China at the end of June. The P7 bears some considerable resemblance to the size, packaging, and features of the Tesla Model 3—the single highest-selling EV in the world. But Xpeng describes the P7 as a stylish, luxurious all-electric sedan, with an emphasis on providing comfort rather than sportiness. (By the way, Xpeng and Tesla are currently in a legal battle as well over driver-aid technology; I'll stick to cars this time, but you can read about that lawsuit here.) Mine was the top-of-the-line P7 High Performance, with all-wheel drive from two drive motors, powered by the largest-capacity battery. At a length of 192 inches with a 118-inch wheelbase, the P7 is seven inches longer than the Model 3, with five inches of extra wheelbase. Its black-glass roof, frameless windows, retracting door handles, exterior-mounted surround vision cameras, and other touches also echo those of the Tesla Model 3.

