2019 Mazda3 Sedan Review: Stealing BMW's Lunch in a $30,000 Compact Car

The 2019 Mazda3 Sedan, Value

Sportiness and style may give the Mazda3 an advantage with enthusiasts looking for a new ride, but when your competitors include the venerable Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, those traits alone aren't enough to deliver big sales results. Good thing my fully loaded tester's price tag of $30,135 is a smoking deal if I've ever seen one. In addition to fun tech like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, safety systems like Mazda's Smart City Brake Support, radar cruise control with full-stop capabilities, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning system, lane keeping assist, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive full LED front lighting system, and LED taillights are also included in the price.

And if you're looking to shave a few bucks off that sticker, you could easily live without the $425 illuminated door sill plates and the $275 frame-less rearview mirror found on this build. Also, let's not forget that this car has all-wheel drive, while its front-drive counterpart shaves three grand off the starting price and comes with the same 186-horsepower beauty of an engine.