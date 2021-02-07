Mazda’s Infotainment System Is Designed for Safety but Could Be So Much Better

For an audiophile who likes to switch channels the way your dad likes to flip back and forth with the TV remote, it’s enough to drive you mad. The thing is, it could be so much better. It’s not the audio system, a respectable 12-speaker Bose premium setup that resonates through the vehicle and sounds delicious; the settings give you plenty of options to customize it. It’s the controller knob, which Mazda calls the Commander.

The 2021 Mazda3 2.5 turbo sedan is the girl next door: beautiful inside and out. The sleek lines and angular front end are a nice departure from some of its competitors and the cabin rises above its station with thoughtful design. There’s only one incongruous detail: the infotainment controls.

YouTuber Jill Ciminillo interviewed Mazda’s Manager of Vehicle Dynamics Dave Coleman about the controller setup, and he says it is designed for safety. The touchscreen requires the driver to look from the road to the touchscreen to their finger and back, which takes too much attention away from driving. The tactile buttons have a consistent feel and the screen is pushed further away, which means your eyes don’t have to travel as far to see what you’re doing.

In theory, the idea is solid. You use your right hand to twist the controller toward the category you want, and drill down from there by pushing it in. There are shortcut buttons surrounding the controller as well to get to that segment, and once you’ve driven it for a few days you remember which one is in which place. However, that’s where the ease of use stops. Coleman says that you can set and forget the audio controls and never look at them again. I beg to differ for two reasons: one, sometimes I want to skip from Hits 1 to Hair Nation (channel 2 and channel 39, respectively). Or maybe I want to switch from Coffee House to FM 94.7 to catch the daily pop quiz. For me, there are too many steps to get to each of those tasks.

The vexing part about all of this is that if Mazda put as much attention to detail into the functions of this system from a music lover’s perspective, it could be all they claim it is and more. The new Yukon Denali in my driveway right now has a knob that cruises through the stations with a visual representation that is marvelous and simple to understand. The Lexus ES I recently drove uses concentric knobs for tuning and volume, effectively using space.