Honda's Now Selling the World's First Production Car with Level 3 Self-Driving Tech

If the system cues the driver to reassume control through auditory, haptic and visual alerts, but the driver doesn't reengage with the controls because they're busy stunting for TikTok, Emergency Stop Assist will activate. This will guide the car to a safe stop on the shoulder. If there is no shoulder, the vehicle will creep to a halt with its hazards flashing and horn blaring. As Honda emphasized in its release announcing Honda Sensing Elite, it takes abuse of its automated driving systems more seriously than the company that started the craze in the first place.

"There is a limit to the capabilities (e.g. recognition capability and control capability) of individual functions of Honda Sensing Elite," reads an official statement. "Please do not overestimate the capabilities of each Honda Sensing Elite function and drive safely while paying constant attention to your surroundings. Please remain in condition where you can respond to the handover request issued by the system, and immediately resume driving upon the handover request."

Honda claims Sensing Elite was tested in 10 million unique simulated scenarios and 800,000 miles of real-world testing before it decided the tech was ready ready for primetime, albeit on a limited edition of its Japan-only Honda Legend sedan. If the Legend looks familiar, it's because we got it as the Acura RLX until it was discontinued here last year. Just 100 cars will be made available with the technology in Japan, and they will cost the equivalent of $101,900. None of these Legends will make their way to the U.S., and with vehicular autonomy partially regulated at the individual state level, it will still be a while before you can binge Netflix in your next-gen Honda Civic Type R.

