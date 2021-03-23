Honda's World-First Level 3 Self-Driving Tech Won’t Hog the Passing Lane

Recently, Honda confirmed the Japan-only car will feature its Level 3 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) which supports hands-free driving in certain conditions. In a video showing off the tech, Honda proves it's capable of passing slow-moving vehicles without driver intervention and also removing itself from the flow of fast-moving traffic once the maneuver is complete.

If you hop in the passing lane and promptly set your cruise control to the speed limit, then let me just ask—why? It defeats the point of even having a passing lane, and if you look at the numbers it's dangerous, too. Luckily Honda knows this and has made sure its advanced Legend sedan with Honda Sensing Elite will return to its original lane after passing on its own.

While Sensing Elite is engaged and the car is traveling in specific conditions, the vehicle will use its suite of onboard sensors to operate in-line with the SAE's definition of Level 3 conditional autonomation. Honda says that this allows drivers to take it easy and maybe even watch a movie on the infotainment system as the car makes driving decisions. However, the driver must be video to accept the hand-off of responsibilities at any given time should the car become uncertain of its environment.

As the car putts along the highway with its Level 3 system in-play, it may encounter a slow-moving car in its lane of travel. When this happens, the vehicle's vision system and radar-based sensors go into action to assess the surrounding lanes and determine if passing the offending vehicle can be done safely. If so, it moves into an adjoining lane and passes the vehicle.

But the job isn't done yet. After passing, the Legend will check to ensure that the lane is now free from obstruction and then begin transitioning back into its original lane of travel. You know, the way human beings should do it.