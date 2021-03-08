Tesla Admits Current ‘Full Self-Driving Beta’ Will Always Be a Level 2 System: Emails

Promises of hands-free driving and robotaxis have swirled in the dreams of drivers and investors ever since Tesla first teased the possibility of a consumer-grade autonomous vehicle. Despite this promise, Tesla has yet to release a fully autonomous car for the public to purchase. It does, however, still allow customers to buy the promise of the "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) set of features for their vehicles which currently fit the SAE definition of Level 2 partial autonomy. So what exactly is Tesla teasing in its newest "FSD Beta" Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) build? As it turns out, a recently uncovered series of emails between Tesla and the California Department of Motor Vehicles indicates that while the automaker's ADAS systems are greatly improving, hands-free driving is not coming to a Tesla near you in the immediate future.

via Tesla

Last October, Tesla released an over-the-air update to limited participants which it called "FSD Beta," something which many understood to be an early release of Tesla's long-promised hands-off suite. By December, around 200 individuals were granted access to the program, 54 of whom were non-Tesla employees (though this likely changed, as CEO Elon Musk reported that Tesla had nearly 1,000 people participating in the beta by January). Those included in the FSD Beta began driving their vehicles around and recording the vehicle's performance to post online. FSD Beta, which is formally called "Autosteer on City Streets," is part of the Full Self-Driving suite of ADAS features and not a standalone component that enables hands-free driving as some might anticipate. This connotation exacerbated the confusion sparked by the Full Self-Driving branding and provoked an email from the California DMV. Said email requested that Tesla immediately provide clarification on the FSD Beta functionality to ensure that the automaker was not testing on California roads without the proper permit to deploy such a feature. "City Streets continues to firmly root the vehicle in SAE Level 2 capability and does not make it autonomous under the DMV’s definition," wrote Eric Williams, Tesla associate general counsel, in a statement attached to an email with the California DMV. "City Streets’ capabilities with respect to the object and event detection and response (OEDR) sub-task are limited, as there are circumstances and events to which the system is not capable of recognizing or responding." Williams went on to define such circumstances as adverse weather, complicated or adversarial vehicles in the driving path, construction zones, emergency vehicles, large uncontrolled intersections with multiple incoming ways, occlusions, road debris, static objects, and unmapped roads—all things which one would expect a vehicle with Level 3 or higher partial-autonomy to be able to identify and remediate, or at least notify the driver to take over.

via PlainSite