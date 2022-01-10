Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving’ Will Jump to $12,000 and the Only Winner Is Tesla

FSD Beta's last price increase came in October 2020 when "beta" software became accessible to the public, whom Tesla warned FSD would be unstable. This followed a promise by Musk that FSD would instead be made available as a subscription by the end of 2020. The replies on Twitter were understandably tense with several previous FSD purchasers pushing back. Some argued that they never got the tech they were promised when Tesla initially charged far less for the package, and others asked if this price increase would take effect in other markets. Another ongoing complaint is that FSD goes with the car when selling a used Tesla, so if you purchase it for one vehicle, you must then purchase it again for the next.

Musk does say that new versions of FSD Beta are coming with improved features, though we've seen previous updates cause problems and even a voluntary rollback by Tesla. Drivers voiced serious concerns with the package's 10.3 version, so Tesla reverted to 10.2 and issued a quick fix as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration watched closely. In a tweet reply, Musk claimed FSD Beta 10.9 should be ready sometime in the next week.