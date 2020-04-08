How Tesla's New 'Cheetah Stance' Makes Your Car 'Crouch' to Launch Faster

Tesla's reputation as the out-of-the-box quarter-mile king is well established by now. Its snappy electric drivetrain makes for acceleration that rivals even the biggest players in the exotic namespace at a fraction of the cost, and it can now be improved with a simple over the air update. Enter, "Cheetah Mode."

To explain how it works, we'll need to look at Tesla's two flagship vehicles, the Model S sedan and Model X SUV, both of which leave the factory equipped with adaptive air suspension that can alter ride height and dampening on the fly. Thanks to this, Tesla's newest feature simply utilizes this dynamic suspension to lower the vehicle's front axle when launch control is engaged, which puts the vehicle in a "crouching" position to improve traction—much like a cheetah ready to pounce.

The feature was discovered by Tesla data deep-diver GreenTheOnly, who reportedly obtained access to an early version of Tesla's next software version that includes the feature.