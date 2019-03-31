Unencrypted Video and Personal Data Stored on Teslas Raise Significant Privacy Concerns: Report

As cars continue to become more advanced and stuffed full of technology, they’ve begun to catch the attention of security researchers. One analyst in particular recently purchased a salvaged Tesla Model 3 in order to conduct a series of tests, ultimately determining that the vehicle stores massive amounts of unencrypted personal data, accessible to any individual who has physical access to the car.

A researcher and self-proclaimed white hat hacker who goes by GreenTheOnly often takes advantage of Tesla's advantageous bug bounty program. The mutually beneficial strategy helps Tesla to patch serious security bugs while rewarding the researchers who find them with thousands of dollars in reward. Recently, the researcher spoke with CNBC under the condition of anonymity, showing just how much personal data he was able to extract from salvage vehicles.

The researcher and his colleague (who has bought and repaired hundreds of wrecked Tesla vehicles) recently purchased a salvage Model 3 found in a junkyard. The vehicle would be studied by GreenTheOnly, who was able to find an alarming amount of personal data left in the car after it had been hauled away for scrap.

Using information found in the car, the vehicle was able to be pinpointed back to its owner, a construction company based in the greater Boston area. The researchers were able to gather data stored by at least 17 different devices that had been connected to the car during its lifespan, none of which were encrypted. Data included 11 phonebooks' worth of contact information, calendar entries for the devices which paired, and even a series of email addresses. The researchers were also able to discover the last 73 locations which the driver(s) had navigated to.

But perhaps the most damning evidence found in the car was video of two separate crashes that occurred in the wrecked Model 3.