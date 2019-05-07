Video of Tesla Model 3 Avoiding Crash Highlights Need for Autopilot Data on Dashcam Footage

While Tesla's Autopilot isn't truly "self-driving" yet, what it can actually do is impressive. Yet just how impressive often relies on the statements of owners who may or may not remember everything clearly from a scary incident. Case in point: this recent Model 3 crash from Reddit.

The Tesla Model 3's owner SimSimma02 believes that Autopilot took over and saved his car from a much worse collision when he was rear-ended from behind by a Jeep Cherokee. The initial collision bent the trunk in pretty badly and pushed the car towards a line of slowing traffic in front of it.

This is when Tesla's built-in dashcam recorded an epic save where the Model 3 abruptly swerves into the open lane beside them to avoid causing a bigger pile-up.