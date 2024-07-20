Tesla Cybertruck Gets Beat By C4 Corvette in Spectator Circle Drag Race

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: The Tesla Cybertruck would be more impressive if Elon Musk hadn’t promised the moon. I understand that’s not what made him a mega-billionaire, but I reckon most people would be perfectly pleased with the electric pickup’s actual performance had nobody claimed it was totally bulletproof or quicker than a Porsche 911 in a drag race. It’s those types of pledges and vows that make owners think their Cybertruck can smoke everyone at a circle track, only to get whooped by a C4 Chevy Corvette.

Colorado National Speedway holds these kinds of events often, and this specific Corvette Grand Sport is a regular there. The rules are pretty simple: Both cars start from a stop and they get one lap to come out ahead. The results could very well be different if the races were extended to two laps, but hey, that’s not how it goes.

If the Cybertruck were to stand a chance against the Corvette, it’d be over the course of a single lap. It surely has the power advantage as even the base dual-motor Cybertruck makes 600 hp; assuming the Corvette is still running a 350-cubic-inch LT4 V8, it makes 330 hp in stock form. Weight and, eventually, aerodynamics are where it starts falling apart for the Cybertruck as it clocks in around 6,800 pounds and has the slipperiness of a masonry trowel.

The video shows the Cybertruck getting the jump on the sports car, leading through turns one, two, and even three thanks to instant torque and all-wheel drive. Because the Corvette driver knows his way around the track and has won a few races himself, he took the inside line into turn four and squeezed out the W. When he did, the crowd erupted. People love to root for the underdog and, as it turns out, against the Cybertruck.

Now, this really isn’t a slam dunk on the Tesla. After all, it’s not built to go fast in a circle; it’s built to break necks and help weed bros advertise their dispensaries. As much as some folks love classic Americana, the ‘Vette can’t hold a glowing vape pen to the Cybertruck in that category.

