For Sale: Stellantis Design Boss’ 1992 Lancia Delta Integrale

The opportunity to own a Lancia Delta Integrale is always enticing. Italy's famous rally-bred hot-hatch is one of the coolest cars of the '80s and '90s, so whenever Delta Integrales pop up on auction sites, they always fetch big bucks. However, this one might see higher bids than normal because it isn't just another Delta Integrale. This 1992 example for sale on Bring a Trailer comes from the mind of Stellantis Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles.

Gilles bought this Delta Integrale Evo 1 in 2018 after it had been imported to the United States from Japan, by its previous owner. The Evo 1 was a more aggressive, better looking, and more desirable version of the standard Delta Integrale but Gilles modified his to be even more exciting.

Bring a Trailer

Since Gilles took ownership, he had the engine rebuilt with Colombo & Bariani cams, a Walker's Garage exhaust, and an Eprom ECU. He then fitted it with adjustable coilovers and 15-inch Speedline allow wheels. The latter of which have Kuhmo Ecstas with 2017 date codes, though, so those will need to be replaced. Inside, a Momo steering wheel and shift knob accompany the thickly padded, very '80s Recaro seats.

With only around 63,000 miles on the odometer, Gilles' Lancia Delta Integrale Evo 1 is still incredibly fresh, especially after its engine rebuild. Its Rosso Monza paint looks nearly perfect, the interior seems to lack any signs of wear, and it comes with an extensive service history.

Bring a Trailer

When stock, the Lancia's buzzy 2.0-liter turbo four made 210 horsepower and 220 lb-ft of torque but how much it makes now, after its modifications, is unknown. In the video provided in the listing, you can see Gilles drive the Delta Integrale and it looks like a blast. The engine still pulls hard, making a gorgeous Group B-style growl, and it seems to work flawlessly.

I don't think I've ever met a car enthusiast who doesn't want to own a Lancia Delta Integrale, especially an Evo 1. However, owning one that was previously owned and modified by Ralph Gilles, is even more special.