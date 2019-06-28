Tesla Issues Over-the-Air Update to Charging Settings After Shanghai Garage Fire Investigation

After investigating the cause of a parked Tesla fire in Shanghai, the electric car maker has released an over-the-air (OTA) update that supposedly tweaks the way its cars charge and manage heat.

In late April, a pre-facelift Tesla Model S parked in an enclosed lot in Shanghai spontaneously started smoking before dramatically bursting into flames. According to a Reuters report citing a Friday post on the automaker's official Weibo account, Tesla found no system defects after conducting an investigation into the car's battery, software, manufacturing details, and history. It did, however, say that the fire was caused by "a single battery module located at the front of the vehicle." In Teslas, a battery module is a group of battery cells supplied by Panasonic.

In order to "help further protect the battery and improve battery longevity," Tesla has issued an OTA software update to the Model S and Model X that allegedly revises charge and thermal management settings. We've reached out to Tesla for more details into what that actually means and will update this story when we hear back.

The EV maker also made sure to point out that its cars are approximately 10 times less likely to catch fire than an internal combustion vehicle.